(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said she’s focused on the ability of companies to pass on higher costs to customers as a way of understanding where inflation is headed.

What generates inflation are “decisions on the part of firms to raise their prices and willingness on the part of households and consumers to accept those price increases,” Mann said Wednesday at a web event hosted by the Canadian Association for Business Economics. “This to me is the most important question for prospects for inflation going forward.”

The remark sheds light on the factors Mann will prioritize at the BOE’s next interest-rate decision. Mann has pushed for sharper increases in borrowing costs at the BOE than the majority of her colleagues.

She sidestepped the market turmoil rattling the UK economy this week or the BOE’s emergency intervention in markets.

“Markets are around the world in a state of adjusting to central bank environments, central bank rates that are higher than they have been for a decade, and that constellation of asset prices is in the adjustment process,” Mann said.

Her talk was about comparing longer-term factors in the UK and Canadian economies.

She reiterated comments made in September that front-loading interest-rate hikes usually lead to less severe outcomes. She also said wage trends are a key for her.

“A greater understanding of the institutional aspects of labor might be an important direction to go to understand why these wage dynamics are different,” Mann said.

On the labor market, Mann said policy makers in government were looking at why so many people have dropped out of the labor market.

She recommended looking at long-term Covid infections, work-life balance issues and other factors that led people to stop looking for work in the past few years.

“This is a drag on the capacity of the economy to deliver for everyone,” Mann said. “It may be an individual decision about whether or not to come back to work collectively, when you end up with these kinds of numbers, it has collected implications for the capacity of the economy to deliver.”

