Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said her latest vote for a UK interest-rate hike was "not easy," in a sign that her hawkish stance on monetary policy might soften in the coming months.

Mann, one of two officials on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to vote for a 25 basis point hike at the Bank’s rate-setting meeting earlier this month, said her decision was “finely balanced” since the majority voted to hold rates at 5.25% and Swati Dhingra became the first to opt for a cut.

But the US economist doubled down on her decision in a speech on Thursday, setting out her concerns about the persistence of inflation and the risks of not tightening monetary policy enough.

“I am not convinced that the near-term deceleration in headline inflation will continue,” Mann said, in a speech delivered at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

In Mann’s estimation, the UK would be “quite a while later” than the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in returning inflation to target. Underlying drivers of services inflation, such as wage pressures and firms’ desire to prevent erosion of their profit margins, are not as strong elsewhere as they are in the UK, she said.

The comments suggest Mann has acknowledged that the tide of opinion on the MPC is turning away from further rate hikes and toward a potential cut. Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized last week that the question on interest rates was no longer whether they were high enough, but for how long they would need to stay at their current level.

Asked after the speech what it would take to get her to shift her vote to a hold or cut, Mann suggested she’d move carefully based not on the headline inflaton rate but what’s happening with services prices and their relationship to price pressures across the economy.

“A durable reduction in services in relation will get me from step one to step two,” Mann said. “And it’s unclear to me right now, what would be the constellation that would take me to the next step. It’s not good monetary policy to boogie dance, meaning change up or change down in response to to incoming data. So I don’t want to do that.”

In the speech Mann said she would need to see further evidence of a weakening in the labor market, in wage-setting or in price-setting before she is convinced that the BOE has tightened monetary policy enough.

At the time of the last MPC meeting, she said, financial conditions had already loosened based on bets the BOE would start cutting rates soon, and that was unhelpful in the effort by officials to rein in inflation.

Investors have since lowered their bets for rate cuts this year. There’s now around 80 basis points of loosening priced in this year, as opposed to more than 100 basis points before the February MPC meeting.

“Against a backdrop of sluggish supply growth and possible upside shocks, I see risks of continued inflation momentum and embedded persistence,” Mann said. She explained there were “gaps” in current data “that collectively point to both enduring persistence as well as upside risks to inflation, which makes achieving the inflation target sustainably and within the forecast horizon elusive.”

Those gaps came from energy prices, the evolution of goods and services inflation, and firms’ pricing behavior. Falling energy prices have done a lot of the heavy lifting in the recent drop in inflation, and Mann is concerned that this has little bearing on the underlying measures such as services inflation which the MPC is worried about.

“Stripping out the energy contribution to CPI inflation shows a much slower deceleration,” she said. “Without energy contributions, inflation in fact never reaches the 2% target within the next three years.”

There is also a growing divergence in goods and services inflation. While goods price inflation has fallen substantially, services inflation has remained stubbornly high.

That’s unhelpful in an environment where goods prices are unlikely to fall back into their historic trend of being flat or falling, Mann said, due to Brexit frictions and changes in global supply chains due to geopolitical upsets.

“If core goods prices are not likely to trend around zero, then services prices will have to decelerate further than to 3.5% in order to achieve the 2% (inflation) target sustainably in the medium-term,” Mann said. The CPI services inflation rate is currently 6.4%.

Conflict in the Middle East, disturbing shipping in the Red Sea, could also add to this goods-price problem. Mann said she expected any upset in supply chains to translate into UK prices rising more quickly than in the past, coming on the tails of a succession of crises such as the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Mann also referenced data suggesting that firms have an “upward bias” in their price-setting. That means they’re more likely to raise prices quickly when competitors are leaning that way, than to lower them when the opposite is true.

Demand will help prop up inflation too. There is little to suggest demand is weakening in the economy, Mann said, as the labor market is loosening only slowly despite the BOE’s rapid string of rate hikes since December 2021.

She sees real household incomes continuing to rise as inflation falls, with consumer confidence improving and employment holding up. “This constellation points to somewhat stronger, even if not strong, demand going forward,” she said.

