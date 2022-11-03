(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said interest rates will have to rise further beyond a 14-year high if inflation accelerates, though they may not have to rise as much as markets anticipate.

The official, who helped push through a 75 basis-point increase in the BOE’s key rate on Thursday, said she still sees strength in the domestic elements driving prices higher that the central bank must “lean against.”

“There still is a lot of momentum in the underlying drivers, domestic drivers of inflation,” Mann said on a panel discussion Thursday. “We still see those medium term inflation expectations. We still see wage settlements and pricing expectations to be 5%, 6%, 7%. So it’s there still is a tremendous amount of momentum in the wage and price setting process.”

At the same time, she said investors have priced in too many rate hikes. That helped push mortgage rates up to 6% and beyond from around 1% at the end of last year. Those remarks match the narrative BOE Governor Andrew Bailey set out earlier Thursday.

“We do not think that the interest rates have to be as high as the financial markets gave us their expectations,” Mann said. “If inflation gets worse, then we have to do even more in terms of some future dynamics in raising rates.”

