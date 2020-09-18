(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

The Bank of England’s preparations for the aftermath of a potentially messy Brexit could include a new weapon, with policy makers giving the strongest signal yet that they’re considering using negative interest rates The U.K. government said a round of informal EU trade talks this week were “useful,” as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told media she’s “convinced” a deal is possible U.K. retail sales extended their recovery in August as a government initiative to boost the hospitality industry lured locked-down Britons out to the shops

It’s rate decision day in Russia, here’s what to expect

Poland’s central bank still seems on a crisis footing, even as it declares the economic storm triggered by Covid-19 is “behind us”

India’s economic recovery prospects have gone from bad to worse after the nation emerged as a new global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic

The World Trade Organization is set to announce on Friday the departure of three candidates in the race to lead the trade body

Argentina’s latest crackdown on dollar purchases exposed a split between the nation’s top policy makers as they struggle to find a way back from the deepest crash on record

Hong Kong’s government is drawing fresh criticism from economists and business advocates who say a third round of virus relief stimulus doesn’t go far enough

Pressure is on in the U.S. too, with some Democrats urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring a new coronavirus relief bill up for a vote

The worst shipping crisis in decades is putting lives and trade at risk

