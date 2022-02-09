(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill has doused expectations that the central bank would quickly begin active gilt sales from its quantitative-easing program once interest rates hit 1%.

Addressing the Society of Professional Economists on Wednesday, Pill said: “1% is not a trigger. It’s a point of consideration.”

Policy makers have already said they will start reducing their 875 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) of gilt holdings from next month by allowing maturing securities to run off, while the BOE’s guidance says “active sales” will be considered once rates reach 1%.

Since that advice was written, market expectations for rates have shifted massively, with investors now expecting that level to be reached in May, from 0.5% currently. With the threshold looming far quicker than officials may have expected, Pill’s comments suggest the central bank will take its time in moving to start the sales process.

That reticence goes against previous market expectations. A January survey by the BOE showed traders believed active sales would begin early next year, shortly after rates hit 1%. The poll was conducted before the latest spike in inflation and February’s rate rise.

