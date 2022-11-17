(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said policy makers can’t let the current spike in inflation become a long-term problem for the economy, and that more tightening can be expected to get it under control.

“What is key for us at the Bank of England is to ensure that that one-off potential impact on inflation does not become embedded into wage behaviour and into pricing behaviour,” Pill said at an event in Bristol, England.

His comments come in the wake of data showing inflation in the UK topped 11% last month, a 41-year high. To tame price pressures, the BOE has hiked interest rates to 3% this year from just 0.1% in late 2021. It increased the benchmark rate by 75 basis points this month, and Pill was one of seven policy makers to support that move.

“We have acted, and pretty decisively. I don’t think that action is over,” Pill said.

He also said the BOE had underestimated how much energy prices would rise, and is uncertain about how much of an inflationary pressure they could prove in the future.

“The big story here is basically gas prices,” Pill said. “We didn’t predict how high they would go a year ago and we may be predicting equally badly about where they will go in the future.”

Pill was speaking at the same time as Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered his fiscal statement in London, where he extended by a year a cap on energy bills, but at £3,000 rather than £2,500.

“Any jump in energy bills, by the nature of calculation of annual inflation, will need to be something we look at,” Pill said.

