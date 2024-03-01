(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said officials must “guard against a false sense of security” as headline inflation falls sharply in the spring — potentially to below the 2% target — an indication of the caution he’s exercising in weighing when to cut interest rates.

Pill said he’s “some way off” voting to lower borrowing costs and that, even when the time comes, monetary policy will continue to be “restrictive,” bearing down on price pressures.

Pill voted in the majority on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates at the highest since 2008 last month, when the bank acknowledged that cuts are now on the agenda. Investors see a first quarter point cut in August at the earliest and one more reduction later in the year.

The BOE is trying to strike a balance between squeezing inflation out of the domestic economy without prolonging the recession. The UK economy shrank 0.5% over the final two quarters of last year, official figures last month showed.

“Economic activity in the UK has been weak,” Pill said in the text of a speech released Friday. “I’m not convinced that that weakness in activity is really creating disinflationary forces.”

Pill, who is Welsh, was speaking close to where he grew up in Cardiff on St. David’s Day, which celebrates the patron saint of Wales. He anticipates inflation falling in the next few months — perhaps below 2% temporarily. The BOE expects it will then rise again in the autumn.

Falling energy and food prices, reversing the big increases last year, will automatically lower inflation, which has already dropped from a high of 11.1% at the end of 2022 to 4%. But underlying measures of domestic inflation, in services and wages, remain above 6% — a level incompatible with the BOE’s 2% target.

“We need to guard against being lulled into a false sense of security about inflation developments over the medium term by the mechanical effects of high monthly inflation a year ago dropping out of the calculation of annual rates and the impact of downside surprises in international commodity prices, notably for energy and food,” Pill said.

He acknowledged that while “we are now seeing early signs of a downward shift in the persistent component of inflation dynamics, those signs thus far remain tentative. In my view, we have some way to go before such evidence becomes conclusive.”

Last year Pill said the BOE had adopted a “Table Mountain” strategy for policy, where rates stay flat for a prolonged period before coming down. He signaled on Friday that the MPC is still not near the edge of the flat top of the Cape Town mountain when rates will drop.

“We’ve certainly reached that plateau in my mind. I don’t think we’re yet close to the edge where we will begin to go down the other side,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said that keeping policy restrictive does not mean leaving bank rate unchanged, hinting that rates could be cut while still squeezing out inflation. Falls in inflation since the BOE stopped hiking means that real interest rates have continued to rise even though bank rate is stable.

“The MPC will need to take this into account in setting bank rate,” he said. “The overall monetary policy stance can remain restrictive – even if less so than previously – even after a bank rate cut.”

When policy begin to be loosened, central banks are still unsure on whether there has been a change to the level of the neutral interest rate — where policy is neither restrictive or stimulative. Pill said that a “normal” level will be “somewhat below where we are now” but not the ultra-low levels seen in the decade following the financial crisis.

Pill also addressed the BOE’s tarnished forecasting record, which is currently being reviewed by the former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke.

He suggested that BOE’s forecast should be given less prominence and said that the central bank needed a “broader approach,” including looking at money supply figures.

“I am skeptical whether the prominence given to the current macroeconomic forecast in the MPC’s approach is well placed in the current environment,” he said. “When forecasting inflation becomes more difficult, a monetary policy strategy that places an inflation forecast at its heart becomes strained. The existing policy framework is therefore subject to challenge.”

The Bernanke review “can be a catalyst for change in the MPC’s monetary policy strategy” and “will offer a once in a generation opportunity to renew and improve the MPC’s framework for monetary policy.”

