U.K. inflation could peak near 4%, and the economy may regaining its pre-Covid size this quarter, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden.

Unemployment could also end up lower than the BOE’s forecast in May, Ramsden said in a speech on Wednesday. He spoke hours after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated in June to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018.

Ramsden’s remarks raise questions whether BOE policy makers will continue to assess consumer price pressures as temporary. Prior to Wednesday’s data, the majority of the central bank’s rate-setters had signaled that inflation is likely to fall back to the BOE’s 2% target next year.

“It is now conceivable that the pre-Covid peak in output in the fourth quarter of 2019 will be restored in the course of the current quarter,” Ramsden said.

“And inflation now looks likely to peak well above 3% and maybe nearer to 4% -- the biggest news to our earlier inflation projections is yet to come. Reflecting all this I am somewhat less confident than I was that there remains a margin of spare capacity in the economy.”

