(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will have to raise interest rates further to control surging prices, and there’s a risk that the UK’s worst inflation crisis in decades will take longer to ease fully, according to Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden.

The comments mark yet another warning to households already struggling with a dramatic cost-of-living squeeze that’s eroding incomes and pushing more people into poverty. They come in the same week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a limit to what the government could do to help.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ramsden said the jobs market could prove stronger than the BOE anticipates, feeding more persistent price gains. Inflation is already at 7%, and likely to top 10% before the end of the year.

In response, the BOE hiked rates to 1% last week -- a fourth straight increase -- despite also warning of a sharp economic slowdown later this year.

While Ramsden declined to comment on market expectations that show rates hitting 2.5% by the middle of 2023, he said that investors, like him, were concerned about upside inflation risks.

“Certainly on the basis of my current assessment of prospects, we’re not there yet in terms of how far monetary policy has to tighten,” he said. “I‘m still very, very supportive of the forward guidance that there may well need to be further tightening in the coming months.”

In grappling with the inflation spike, the BOE is attempting to walk a tightrope between that challenge and the risk that too-aggressive tightening could push the economy into a recession. The war in Ukraine has added additional uncertainty to the outlook for both sides of that equation.

Ramsden said the BOE’s next meeting in June would be a chance to assess the situation, but that he wasn’t offering a prediction on how he would vote.

June “will be a chance to take stock -- in this extraordinary period we really are learning things everyday,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve gone far enough yet on bank rate, but I do think that what we’ve already done is having an impact.”

The BOE’s policy decision this month was accompanied by forecasts showing that if rates rise in line with market pricing, inflation will fall to 6.7% this time next year, and to just 1.3% in 2025. But unemployment will climb to 5.5% in that period.

Ramsden dismissed the idea that the BOE was “talking down” the economy with gloomy forecasts that would a make a recession a self-fulfilling prophecy.

He said he was more optimistic than some of his colleagues about the labor market, the strength of which has repeatedly shocked officials in the wake of the pandemic.

“Given what we know about the UK labor market, I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a bit tighter,” he said. “I think there are upside risks on inflation the medium term.”

Ramsden’s views on the economy -- particularly on employment, increasing profit margins and inflation -- were reinforced when he visited west Cheshire and north Wales last week, stopping by Airbus SE, Iceland Foods and some smaller firms.

“The common theme across pretty much all of the businesses I talked to was the issues in the labor market,” he said. “All of them are very conscious into different extents of the challenges that they’re having in recruiting and retaining staff.”

That trip also hammered home the extent of the real-income squeeze, forecast to be one of the deepest on record.

“I can only imagine what it’s like for households at the moment, particularly at the lower end of the income distribution, in dealing with the increases in the price of food and energy,” he said. He added that households and businesses should have “confidence” in the BOE’s ability to get inflation back to the 2% target.

As well as lifting interest rates, the BOE has also begun the process of considering how to sell the massive holdings of government bonds it acquired in the decade since the financial crisis.

Ramsden said his working assumption was that the central bank, not the Debt Management Office, would handle the divestments. As the deputy governor responsible for markets, Ramsden’s key concern is making sure the sales don’t disrupt market functioning.

He also flagged a “material and interesting” difference between rate-hike pricing and lower expectations in the BOE’s survey of market participants. That could be explained by illiquidity in certain securities, he suggested, or by the fact that investors have to protect themselves against the risk of higher inflation.

“Like me, they’re seeing some upside risks,” he said.

