Uncertainty over Brexit has damaged the U.K.’s “speed limit” for economic growth so much that it could hamper the Bank of England’s ability to help the economy by lowering borrowing costs, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

Ramsden also cited declining productivity, running at its slowest pace in five years, as well as falling business investment for his thinking.

In a world of what he called entrenched uncertainty, “I see less of a case for a more accommodative monetary position,” Ramsden told the newspaper, a major supporter of Britain leaving the European Union. “Underlying growth has slowed through the year as Brexit uncertainty has really weighed.”

Another concern for the bank’s monetary policy committee is the government’s plan to boost spending during the next parliament, and its effect on public finances. The government’s domestic policy agenda, to be set out Monday during the State Opening of Parliament, will include proposals to raise the National Living Wage and recruiit more police.

“It’s clearly another factor for us to take into account,” Ramsden said. “After a long period, where fiscal policy was more of a headwind…that provides a tailwind to the forecast. So that’s more money going into the economy.”

Ramsden refused to comment on whether he had applied to replace outgoing Governor Mark Carney. The MPC’s next policy decision is set for Nov. 7.

