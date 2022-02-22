(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said his vote for a larger interest rate hike earlier this month was “finely balanced,” prompting investors to cut bets on a 50-basis-point increase in rates in March.

Ramsden, who was one of four officials to vote for a 50 basis point increase in rates in February, said the bank was facing its biggest challenge on inflation since it gained independence in 1997.

Still, he also said there’s only a need for a further “modest” tightening in the coming months, and pushed back against the markets’ aggressive bets on hikes this year. Current pricing showing rates peaking at nearly 2% would leave inflation below the BOE’s 2% target within two years, he said.

“I felt that the 50-basis-point increase in Bank Rate would have been warranted in February, in line with a watchful and responsive approach to monetary policy,” Ramsden said, noting that decision was “finely balanced.”

“Some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate in the coming months,” Ramsden said. “The word “modest” is significant here though -- I do not envisage Bank Rate rising to anything like its pre-2007 level of 5% or above.”

Money markets trimmed their bets on for future rate hikes after the comments. they are now pricing a tightening of 33 basis points in March, versus 35 before the speech.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.