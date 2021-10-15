(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Two of the Bank of England’s policy makers signaled they’re in no rush to raise interest rates, the first signs of a push back against market expectations for a move by the end of the year

ECB policy maker Klaas Knot stepped up his warnings about inflationary risks in the euro area

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill that provides a short-term increase in the U.S. debt limit

China’s economy is being hit from all sides -- a property slump, energy crisis, weak consumer sentiment and soaring raw material costs -- and official data Monday will show just how bad things look. The People’s Bank of China added enough medium-term funds into the financial system to maintain liquidity at existing levels, while separately, authorities are loosening restrictions on home loans at some of its largest banks, according to people familiar with the matter

Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled his intention to shift economic policy and freshen up the ruling party’s image by scrapping a growth strategy panel and replacing it with a more gender-balanced group tasked with fomenting a ‘new form of capitalism’

Listen to this week’s Stephanomics podcast on how Europe’s pandemic labor policies bested that in the U.S.

Central bankers and finance ministers urged strong global cooperation to expedite vaccine access and limit a divergence in recoveries from Covid-19, warning risks are tilted to the downside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a scandal over the credibility of rankings of countries’ business climates could hurt confidence in the IMF and World Bank

A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies

Here’s a selection of the latest reaction and analysis from Bloomberg Economics on everything from U.S. property risk to China inflation

The OECD will seek to use information revealed in the Pandora Papers leak to uncover tax evasion and other wrongdoing

In normal economies, currencies weaken in times of difficulty, but something counter-intuitive is happening in North Korea

