Debt Markets Unshaken as China’s Dollar Junk Yields Hit 20%
The highest yields in a decade for Chinese junk bonds are not fazing global credit markets.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The highest yields in a decade for Chinese junk bonds are not fazing global credit markets.
Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
Singapore home sales fell for a second month as virus curbs steered away buyers and deterred developers from launching new residential projects.
China is loosening restrictions on home loans at some of its largest banks, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to signs of growing concern by authorities about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.
A plan that saw a small town in northern Ontario offer vacant lots for as little as $500 has helped revive its economy, officials said Thursday, drawing dozens of families and more than doubling property values.
2h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.