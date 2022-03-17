(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Bank of England is all but certain to hit another milestone: taking interest rates back to pre-Covid levels

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled six more increases this year U.S. policy makers are prioritizing price stability over growth concerns, according to Bloomberg Economics U.S. retail sales slowed after surging a month earlier Bloomberg Economics said U.S. initial jobless claims will fluctuate around recent low levels

Policy makers in Gulf Arab economies followed the Fed and raised interest rates

European governments are looking to take the sting out of rising prices for energy and other goods

France announced new spending and the reactivation of tools used during the pandemic to cushion businesses and households from surging inflation

Greece will provide an extra 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in support for households and businesses

Turkey is expected to keep interest rates steady for a third consecutive month

U.S. lawmakers are on the brink of an agreement for legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia Russia’s likely debt default risks contaminating other emerging markets and financial institutions A broke oligarch said sanctioning billionaires won’t sway Valdimir Putin

Chinese authorities’ pledge to ease crackdowns ignited cautious hopes for more concrete policy steps to boost struggling sectors The government looks set to take a more growth- and market-friendly approach this year, according to Bloomberg Economics

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said monetary stimulus must continue

