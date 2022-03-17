1h ago
BOE’s Rates Milestone, Fed Liftoff, Russian Oligarch: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The Bank of England is all but certain to hit another milestone: taking interest rates back to pre-Covid levels
- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled six more increases this year
- U.S. policy makers are prioritizing price stability over growth concerns, according to Bloomberg Economics
- U.S. retail sales slowed after surging a month earlier
- Bloomberg Economics said U.S. initial jobless claims will fluctuate around recent low levels
- Policy makers in Gulf Arab economies followed the Fed and raised interest rates
- European governments are looking to take the sting out of rising prices for energy and other goods
- France announced new spending and the reactivation of tools used during the pandemic to cushion businesses and households from surging inflation
- Greece will provide an extra 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in support for households and businesses
- Turkey is expected to keep interest rates steady for a third consecutive month
- U.S. lawmakers are on the brink of an agreement for legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia
- Russia’s likely debt default risks contaminating other emerging markets and financial institutions
- A broke oligarch said sanctioning billionaires won’t sway Valdimir Putin
- Chinese authorities’ pledge to ease crackdowns ignited cautious hopes for more concrete policy steps to boost struggling sectors
- The government looks set to take a more growth- and market-friendly approach this year, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said monetary stimulus must continue
