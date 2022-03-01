(Bloomberg) -- Two of the Bank of England’s policy makers said there’s a need to move quickly to keep inflation in check in the U.K., affirming expectations for another interest rate increase this month.

“Prompt tightening now could help limit the total scale of tightening that will be needed,” Michael Saunders said in a speech Tuesday. Catherine Mann said at a separate event that “the policy strategy it is very much a front load to counter expectations.”

U.K. inflation is already at a 30-year high and is expected to rise further to 7.25% in April. Investors expect the BOE’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to deliver a quarter-point increase in the key rate at its next decision on March 17.

Saunders and Mann both were pushing for a larger increase in rates last month. Saunders said that while the “trend in inflation expectations is uncomfortable,” that doesn’t necessarily mean he will vote for another 50 basis point move.

“My preference is to move quite quickly towards a more neutral stance in order to prevent the recent trend of higher inflation expectations and rising pay growth from becoming more firmly embedded,” Saunders said.

Still, he added that “I want to stress that my vote for a 50 basis-point hike in February does not necessarily imply that I would vote for a 50 basis-point hike in the event that further tightening is required. All else equal, the case for policy to move in a larger step probably is greater when Bank Rate is clearly further away from the approximate level that, if maintained, would return inflation to target and keep it there.”

In a speech at the University of East Anglia, Saunders said there were clear signs that inflation was becoming embedded. He pointed to rising wages, weak productivity and business surveys that show a willingness among companies to pass on costs in higher consumer prices.

“The economy is in significant excess demand, and inflation expectations are not as well anchored as I would like,” Saunders said.

Mann Comments

Mann also used the word “embedded” several times on a panel discussion organized by the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland.

She noted that both companies and workers expect wage rises of about 5% this year, a indication that inflation is becoming “embedded” in the economy -- something that would require a response from monetary policy.

“We already have very rapid increase in oil prices,” Mann said. “In the U.K., that it becomes embedded by virtue of the institution mechanism of the price cap” on domestic energy bills. “That embeddendess becomes a domestic inflationary problem that we have to deal with on the monetary policy stage.”

Saunders said that if the BOE doesn’t clamp down on inflation risks now, it would “probably threaten to cause a more persistent inflation overshoot” than forecast in February.

In a question-and-answer session following the speech, Saunders refused to be drawn on the policy implications, if any, of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said higher oil and gas prices could add to the inflation peak if maintained, but that policy is set to affect inflation two to three years out.

Energy prices have rocketed since the invasion began last week and markets believe they will stay elevated throughout the summer and into next year.

Traders have rowed back on expectations for rate hikes since the invasion, including ruling out the chance of a half-point rate rise in the one of the next two meetings. They now expect the benchmark rate to rise to around 1.5% by the end of the year, from about 2% last month.

