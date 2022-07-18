(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Michael Saunders dismissed calls for a return to a monetary supply target for the central bank and said the current monetary framework is best left untouched.

His comments following a speech on Monday came a day after a leading candidate to become the next UK prime minister hinted she may change the BOE’s inflation-fighting mandate if she wins power.

In a televised debate between the five remaining candidates to succeed Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took aim at the BOE’s struggle to tame the fastest inflation in four decades. Truss said the next government should look at other economies that had been successful in controlling inflation, citing the Bank of Japan.

Truss has also hinted at reintroducing a money supply target. Saunders argued that would be a mistake.

“Its reasonable to pay attention to money and credit growth,” Saunders said. “That’s a very different thing to saying that you should have a target for it.”

When asked how previous UK attempts at target money supply had gone, he replied, “not well.”

“The UK’s experience with monetary targets, as you know, is long and complicated, covering a range of different money measures,” Saunders said. “Each one at the time it was launched seemed to be the answer, and then a relatively short time later we decided that a different money measure was the answer.”

“The foundations of the UK monetary policy framework are really important, and best left untouched,” Saunders added.

