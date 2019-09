BOE’s Saunders: U.K. May Need Rate Cuts Even With Brexit Deal

Full story here

To contact the reporters on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net;Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Harris at hharris5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.