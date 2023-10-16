(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said sticky UK inflation may require a “persistent” monetary response, raising the possibility that the central bank has not yet reached a peak in its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Speaking at an Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum event Monday, Pill said the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee still had “some work to do” in order to get inflation back down to 2%, from its current level of 6.7%.

Pill said the “persistent components” of inflation — often associated with domestic cost dynamics, rather than external factors such as energy prices — were the BOE’s key focus.

“If we have a persistent component of inflation, it seems natural to me that we have a persistent monetary response to it,” Pill said.

His comments come as the MPC prepares to go into its new forecasting round, ahead of its policy decision Nov. 2. At its last meeting in September, the MPC paused a string of 14 consecutive rate hikes, deciding to hold the base rate at 5.25%.

Pill was clear to emphasize that a further rate hike was not nailed on. He noted that data on wage growth, which have been scrutinized by the MPC as they look for signs that domestic inflationary pressures are becoming embedded, were “mixed.”

Official wage data had tended to “surprise to the upside”, he said, and were increasingly looking like an “outlier” in that direction.

Wage indicators from a survey by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, however, which look at new hires, looked like an “outlier in the other direction.”

“I do not want to be seen to be against wage growth,” said Pill, adding that wage growth driven by stronger output in the economy was a “good thing.”

Yields on UK 10-year bonds retreated following his comments, after advancing to a near one-week high above 4.45%. Money markets also eased monetary policy-tightening wagers slightly, although a final rate-hike is still favored by early next year.

