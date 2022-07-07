BOE’s Top Economist Says Willing to Move Faster on Rates if Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill repeated his willingness to accelerate the pace rate increases should inflation become entrenched, reinforcing the possibility of a half-point hike as soon as next month.

In a speech in Sheffield on Thursday, Pill largely repeated comments made a day earlier in London. The remarks came after a BOE survey showed expectations for wage and prices gains among firms were heating up.

The BOE’s most recent policy guidance reflects “a willingness -- should circumstances require -- to adopt a faster pace of tightening than we have seen implemented in this interest rate cycle so far,” Pill said.

The central bank has hiked rates for the past five meetings, but has thus far chosen to move in slower increments than the US Federal Reserve. Markets are close to pricing in a 50 basis-point move in at the BOE’s next meeting in August.

Pill said “much remains to be resolved before we vote” on that decision, adding that “how I vote on that occasion will be determined by the evolution of the data and my interpretation of it.”

