Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe all-but ruled out supporting any attempt to curtail the central bank’s monetary stimulus soon, saying he’d first want to see how the economy copes with the unwinding of government support measures.

“Yes, the economy has been growing rapidly, but on the most recent data it remains an average recession away from full employment,” Vlieghe, whose term on the rate-setting committee expires next month, said in a speech.

His comments suggest that a majority of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee is still in favor of keeping the current ultra-loose stimulus setting in place ahead of next week’s meeting. Only two members, David Ramsden and Michael Saunders, have so far indicated they may support scaling back the bank’s bond-buying program.

Vlieghe listed rising infection rates as a result of the delta variant among the reasons that makes him reluctant to ease his foot off the stimulus pedal.

“I think it will remain appropriate to keep the current monetary stimulus in place for several quarters at least, and probably longer,” he said. “And when tightening does become appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed, given the low level of the neutral rate.”

