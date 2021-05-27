(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.

Vlieghe, in remarks delivered on Thursday, said such outlook hinges on a rapid economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures. He said that what happens in the jobs market after the end of the furlough program remained subject to “significant uncertainty.”

“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.

A delay in the recovery, possibly caused by the emergence of new variants, may mean negative interest rates are needed, he said.

Investors, however, appeared focused on the possible path to an early rate hike.

”BOE’s Vlieghe is shedding his dovish attire to reveal a newly-minted hawk, it seems,” Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole.

“The remarks about the medium-term inflation outlook goals are in contrast to the message from the May inflation report so the hawkishness may not be as wide spread at the MPC.”

The pound rose as much as 0.5% against the dollar to $1.4183 and U.K. 10-year yields climbed five basis points to 0.80%. Money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.

Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE may raise interest rates well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.

Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.