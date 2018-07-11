(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

China vowed to fightback against the Trump administration’s plans to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies

Here’s why Britain’s political turmoil fanned by Brexit may be the last hurdle for a Bank of England interest-rate increase in August

Meanwhile, we estimate that a big win for England’s soccer team today could offer a fleeting boost to GDP growth -- but the more important match is in Brussels

In Poland, the central bank is so confident about the state of the economy that it may be ready to start charting monetary policy beyond this decade

Japan’s record spending on defense is shaping up as a bright spot in bilateral trade with the U.S.

Here’s one economy defying the jittery global mood. Chile’s government has raised its growth forecast to 3.8 percent on the back of rebounding copper prices

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.