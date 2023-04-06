(Bloomberg) -- UK business leaders expect one more interest rate rise amid signs that they believe inflation is stabilizing at elevated levels, according to a survey that forms a key part of the Bank of England’s policy discussions.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead eased for a third month running in March but edged higher when looking out three years, the central bank’s monthly decision-maker panel survey showed.

Next year, companies expect the rate to stand at 5.8%, down from a prediction of 5.9% in February, but still more than double the BOE’s 2% target. Expectations in three years time rose from 3.4% to 3.5%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel survey for March was probably a little hotter than the central bank would have hoped. This raises the risks to our view that the committee will hold rates steady at its next meeting in May.”

—Ana Andrade, Bloomberg Economics.

BOE policymakers are watching the DMP survey for signs that inflation is getting embedded in business price-setting and wages, creating second round effects that could lead to persistent inflation.

Both Huw Pill, the BOE’s chief economist, and Catherine Mann, another ratesetter, have warned about the dangers of inflation expectations losing their 2% anchor in recent speeches.

Higher pay increases also appear to be getting stickier, with expected wage growth over the next year of 5.6%, little changed from the 5.7% readings in January and February. Realized annual wage growth in the past year was 6.5%, the survey showed.

Respondents said they expect their borrowing rates to increase by a further 0.25 percentage points over the year-ahead.

In a positive development for the UK’s economic prospects, business uncertainty continued to decline in March. Some 47% of firms reported that the overall level of uncertainty facing their business was high or very high, down from 53% last month.

A separate survey of business conditions by the Office for National Statistics also suggested recent pressures on firms are starting to ease. Fewer reported supply chain disruptions and energy price fears, while more said they were able to get goods and services from within the UK.

One in nine businesses with 10 or more staff experienced global supply chain disruption, the lowest since the question was introduced in December 2021. More than a quarter of businesses, 28%, experienced worker shortages in March, down from a peak of 36% in August, with many asking staff to work longer hours as a result.

