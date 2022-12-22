BOE Says Crypto Market Is Too Dangerous to Remain Unregulated

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said it plans to step up its effort to regulate trading in digital currencies, after the collapse of the exchange FTX underscored the dangers the industry poses to consumers.

The central bank is considering new laws to regulate crypto trading in a bid to protect investors and the wider financial system from potential shocks, BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told Sky News on Thursday.

“We should think about regulation before it becomes integrated with the financial system and before we could have a potential systemic problem,” he said.

Cunliffe is among the most vocal central bankers about the need for more oversight in the crypto market, noting last year that the assets being traded are worth more than the subprime mortgage market before it triggered the global financial crisis a decade ago.

His comments echo warnings he gave last month following FTX’s collapse, when he said a proper regulatory framework would be needed to support a stable crypto system.

