(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said it’s the longer-term impact on inflation of the UK government’s multi-billion pound energy bail out that will be key to determining where interest rates are headed.

Pill, testifying to Parliament, said freezing energy bills at current levels for consumers may well have a downward effect on inflation in the shorter term relative to current forecasts.

But he stressed that “the short-term impact may not be the most important thing from a monetary policy point of view. Some of the implications of supporting household incomes will support demand in the economy and -- other things equal -- will probably lead to slightly stronger inflation.”

The remarks underscore the difficulty the central bank will have in evaluating measures Prime Minister Liz Truss is signaling her government will enact in its early days in office. Truss has pledged both a package of measures to contain energy costs and a sizable tax cut, both of which would stimulate the economy at a time the BOE is trying to rein in the strongest inflation in four decades.

“The important question from a monetary policy point of view is what are the implications of these changes for inflation at the monetary policy relevant horizon?” Pill said.

Truss, who took over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday, is under pressure to deliver swift action to shield British households and businesses from surging energy costs. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the inflation the UK is suffering and said it’s Russia and not the BOE that is likely to push the UK into recession.

Truss is expected to unveil a twin-plan this week to subsidize household and business energy costs that could cost as much as £200 billion over 18 months, according to government documents seen by Bloomberg.

Economists have suggested that the package may mean that inflation has already peaked and could drop to as low as 5% by next April, according to Barclays. That’s a sharp constrast with the BOE’s current forecast for inflation to peak at 13% later this year or a warning from Goldman Sachs that inflation could top 22% if gas prices remain elevated.

Pill, a former Goldman economist, said the investment bank’s forecasts were one “plausible” outcome for inflation, though there’s many variables that could shift the final peak one way or another.

Investors are all but certain the BOE will deliver another 50-basis point rate rise next week, with bets evenly split between a half-point increase and a 75-basis-point move. Markets are signaling that the BOE’s key rate, now 1.75%, will reach 4.5% in the middle of next year.

Pill also estimated that the surge in gas prices, through both direct and indirect channels, accounts for 10 percentage points of the BOE’s recent forecast for inflation to rise from 10.1% to just above 13%.

Bailey said he welcomed clarity on the government’s response to energy crisis, with details of the emergency package expected this week and that a plan from Truss will help stabilize the value of the pound and government bonds.

“It is welcome that we will have a very clear policy stance by the end of this week,” Bailey said. “It is important to have a clear way forward, important for markets to understand.”

However, he stressed that a recession remained “the most likely outcome.”

Bailey noted natural gas markets have been “under stress” and that margin calls due to rising prices risk thinning out trading of the commodity.

Bailey also responded to expectations that the BOE’s mandate would be reviewed under the new prime minister. He supported the principle, saying “it is good practice from time to time to have reviews, so I would not want to stand in the way of that.”

“But this is not recognition that the regime is failing. It is not at all. We can learn a lot from experience.”

Both Truss and the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have criticized the BOE for letting inflation rise five-fold above the 2% target.

Truss has hinted she might want some form of money supply target as part of a mandate review. Bailey cautioned against the idea. “I don’t think that you can use the money supply in that sense,” he said.

