(Bloomberg) -- The global surge in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine will make the shift toward “net-zero” fossil fuel emissions more difficult, a senior Bank of England official said.

Sarah Breeden, executive director for financial stability and the point-person on climate-related issues at the U.K. central bank, also said there’s a risk from “green asset bubbles” and an abrupt shift away from investments in pollution-intensive industries.

“Recent events -- and the consequent volatility in energy prices -- suggest that our path to net zero will be bumpier than we otherwise would have expected,” Breeden said in the text of a speech released Thursday. “But uncertainty over climate policy cannot be an excuse for inaction by the real economy or the financial sector.”

The remarks show the challenge facing policy makers in assessing how to prod investors into backing a shift toward cleaner forms of energy.

Breeden cited research by a United Nations gathering of scientists suggesting that finance flows toward mitigating climate change need to be six times higher than current levels to limit damage to the environment. At the same time, officials are worried about how the surge in natural gas and power prices will intensify the worst squeeze on living standards in decades.

“We stand at a crucial moment in the transition where momentum is with us but the transition risk being shaped by firms who are acting with limited information and with the potential for complex unintended consequences,” Breeden said. “Failing to transition in the right way may lead risks to crystallize, the consequences of which could fall hardest on the most vulnerable.”

She warned that investors simply divesting from high-polluting companies won’t solve the problem because it won’t produce a system-wide shift toward greener investments.

“External scrutiny on firms’ climate actions is increasing,” Breeden said. “But this tends to focus on their individual actions and the greenness of their lending and investments today rather than aggregate outcomes.”

