(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said the funds whose vulnerabilities helped spark the rout in UK markets last month have raised tens of billion of pounds in capital and are now on a more sustainable footing.

The central bank’s Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said the majority of the BOE’s emergency gilt purchases were from liability-driven investment funds managers. As a result, “they have reported that they have enough capital to withstand much larger increases in yields than before,” he wrote in a letter to the Treasury Committee in Parliament.

“Taken as a whole, LDI funds are now significantly better prepared to manage shocks of this nature in the future,” Cunliffe said. “As such, the risk of LDI fund behavior triggering ‘fire sale’ dynamics in the gilt market and self-reinforcing falls in gilt prices has been significantly reduced.”

Still, the crisis exposed the BOE’s lack of crisis fighting tools in times of market stress, the bank said.

“New tools are required. The private sector needs to provide better liquidity insurance to deal with this and the Bank also needs to develop new tools.”

The BOE is continuing to monitor gilt market movements and talk to LDI fund managers, Cunliffe said. It is also looking at “channels through which vulnerabilities could amplify future market stresses, and domestic and international progress towards reforms in the NBFI sector.”

The deputy governor is due to appear before the Treasury Committee on Wednesday.

Cunliffe said the BOE was forced to step up its interventions on Oct. 10 as LDI funds had reported that the greatest selling pressure was likely to come that week.

That could have led to more selling of inflation-linked bonds, while some pension funds were considering selling corporate bonds to help inject capital into LDI strategies, he said.

