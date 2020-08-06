(Bloomberg) -- Credit losses at U.K. banks could be “somewhat less” than expected, the Bank of England said Thursday, three months after it estimated lenders could take an 80 billion-pound ($105 billion) hit from the pandemic.

The BOE “continues to judge that banks have buffers of capital more than sufficient to absorb the losses,” the report on the health of the U.K. financial system said.

The latest projection offers some respite for an industry bracing itself for a mountain of bad loans, with the six biggest banks led by HSBC Holdings Plc already setting aside billions of pounds in provisions this year to cover potential losses. Some of the government’s emergency support programs are slated to wind down in the coming months, and lenders are preparing for borrowers having trouble repaying and a rise in defaults.

