(Bloomberg) -- Cost pressures for U.K. business are intensifying as the war in Ukraine threatens to cause havoc for supply chains, and job shortages show no sign of easing, the Bank of England said.

The conflict is lowering growth expectations at companies, is putting upward pressure on input costs and will “exacerbate shortages of some goods,” according to a report from the central bank’s regional agents released Thursday.

“Recruitment difficulties remained intense and the labor market was expected to remain tight throughout 2022,” the agents’ report said. As a result, businesses said they plan “to raise prices to rebuild or protect margins, which on average remain below normal.”

The report sheds light on how pervasive supply chain disruptions have become in the U.K. economy and the extent to which they will fan inflationary pressure. The report fed into the BOE’s decision makers, who voted to raise interest rates this week to the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Fashion retailers plan to raise prices by 5% in the summer and prices for electronic goods are on track for a 7% price rise, the agents said.

The war in Ukraine is expected to lead to higher commodity prices for longer. Companies also expect to raise workers’ pay by between 4% and 6%, which compares with 2.5% to 3.5% in 2021. The increases would be the fastest growth since 2007.

Even such strong increases will be unable to prevent a squeeze on living standards, since inflation is set to rise above 8%, the BOE said.

Companies expect “little improvement in labor availability over the next year” partly because European Union migrants who left during the pandemic “were not expected to return” and partly because older workers who have exited their jobs may not come back, the report said.

