(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill hinted at the triggers that may prompt bigger interest-rate increases in the UK as soon as August, saying policy makers were on the alert for signs of inflation becoming embedded in wages.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV on Friday, Pill said officials were focused on the persistence of inflationary pressure lifting expectations that prices will keep rising. He’s also looking for signs that those pressures are seeping into wage settlements.

The remarks set out the reasons that may prompt the BOE to speed up its efforts to rein in inflation, which it expects to leap over 11% later this year. On Thursday, policy makers delivered a quarter-point increase in the key rate to 1.25%, shaking off pressure for a larger increase.

“If we do see greater evidence that the current high level of inflation is becoming embedded in pricing behaviour by firms, in wage setting behaviour by firms and workers, then that will be the trigger for this more aggressive action,” Pill said.

The scale of the increase in Britain fell well short of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 75-basis-point rate rise or the half-point increase from the Swiss National Bank.

The BOE’s decision on Thursday was accompanied by new guidance indicating policy makers were prepared to act more “forcefully” if necessary. Pill said while policy makers have underestimated inflation in the UK, the current bout is mainly caused by shocks like the war in Ukraine, and monetary policy can’t halt price gains in the short term.

Pill, one of the six BOE officials to vote for a quarter-point move this week, rejected the idea that the UK central bank was behind the curve. Action that is too aggressive could harm the economy, he added.

Still, investors and a growing number of economists seem to have already made up their minds that the central bank will need to be more forceful.

Market pricing now suggests they will need to hike rates to 3% by the end of the year. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both see back-to-back half point hikes in August and September.

Read More:

Bank of England Set For Half-Point Rate Hike at Next Meeting

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.