(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s surprisingly upbeat assessment for Britain’s economy in coming months is lost on analysts and investors, who see mounting risks that will trigger another round of monetary stimulus.

While policy makers said on Thursday that the hit from the coronavirus was shallower than initially thought, and the consumer-driven rebound faster, the calls in markets were for extra bond purchases after the summer.

Driving the doubts: Expectations for more coronavirus flareups and a messy Brexit, as well as the central bank’s own outlook for a lengthy recovery after the initial bounce.

“It’s still pretty bleak,” said Royal Bank of Canada economist Cathal Kennedy. “There was a lot of emphasis throughout the whole thing on uncertainty in the economy. We’re still looking for more quantitative easing sometime in the autumn.”

Investors also kept alive bets that interest rates will be cut below zero in late 2021, despite Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues downplaying the effectiveness of the policy.

Like other central banks, the BOE has the dilemma of trying to assess the impact of a global pandemic with no recent precedent. It’s unclear whether the spread of the disease will worsen, the extent to which governments will impose lockdowns if it does, and when a vaccine might be developed.

On top of that is the countdown to the Dec. 31 deadline to pass a trade deal with the European Union. That’s exacerbating uncertainty among businesses who fear tariffs and border turmoil.

“We’ve had quite a rapid recovery so far, which I’m not surprised about, as restrictions get lifted. But there’s a lot of hard yards to be done from here onward.”

- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking to Bloomberg TV

The BOE said the initial hit from the virus would be less severe than it outlined in May, with the economy expected to be 9% below its pre-crisis level at the end of the third quarter, compared with 18% in the previous scenario.

“Whether or not a vaccine is developed, we feel there will inevitably be an element of ‘scarring’ on the economy,” said Aaron Rock, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “With the addition of the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit negotiations and potential for a no-deal outcome, we think it is more likely than not the BOE will need to act again.”

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Our base case is the central bank shunning negative rates in favor of more quantitative easing. We expect a further 100 billion pounds of asset purchases to be unveiled in November.”

-Dan Hanson. Read his BOE REACT

Officials did make an effort to guide against unwarranted optimism. They expect unemployment to rise to about 7.5% by the end of the year, and said the economy will only return its pre-crisis trend by the end of 2021, later than previously estimated.

Bailey stressed that risks are tilted to the downside and that the central bank will “lean in” with support as needed.

“Things aren’t as bad as some feared, but a long way from being good, and anyone’s projections can be way off,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP. “Interest rates at zero is the next most likely outcome.”

For now, the BOE opted to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.1% and its asset purchase target at 745 billion pounds ($980 billion).

Vivek Paul, Blackrock Inc.’s chief investment strategist for the U.K., says the outlook is far from rosy, particularly as the government starts withdrawing its support for the labor market from this month.

The tapering of the furlough program is evidence of “the tightrope that the government and the bank are now having to walk,” he said. “Simultaneously signaling that the policy isn’t limitless, but reassuring markets that there will be no cliff-edge and conveying the sense of a clear exit strategy.”

