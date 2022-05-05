(Bloomberg) -- Two years of economic stagnation and almost 600,000 job losses are the price of taming U.K. inflation, estimates from the Bank of England indicate.

Using market assumptions that interest rates climb to 2.5% by the middle of next year, the central bank forecast that the economy will shrink in 2023, stagnate in 2024. That in the bank’s outlook could prompt unemployment to jump to 5.5% from 3.8%.

The projections issued on Thursday alongside the decision to raise interest rates to 1%, the highest since 2009, were the most gloomy of any major central bank this year.

“Stagflation is one of central bankers’ worst fears, and the U.K. looks increasingly ensnared, more so than many other developed markets,” said Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is struggling to cap inflation, which is expected to to hit a 40-year high of 10.2% in October, while consumers are suffering the second biggest squeeze in living standards since at least 1964.

The twin shocks of low growth and soaring inflation have prompted comparisons with the 1970s and made policy making unusually complicated. To tackle inflation, rate setters are having to depress already slow growth.

Raising rates in line with market expectations will cost jobs and output, the BOE forecasts make clear. Investment in housing, a proxy for the residential property market, is also projected to decline for two straight years.

Under a BOE scenario where rates are held at the current level of 1%, 440,000 fewer jobs are lost and growth improves to almost 1% in both 2023 and 2024.

Bailey described the role policymakers are playing as navigating a “narrow path between elevated inflation and the hit to activity from the reduction in real incomes on the other.”

The dismal outlook renewed calls for the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to provide more support for poor households, whom Bailey warned would be “hit hardest” by the economic shock. Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it was proof the Conservative government is mishandling the economy.

“This awful outlook for living standards may make monetary policy decisions harder, but it makes fiscal policy decisions far easier,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank. “The government can’t shield us all from the pain of rising energy costs, but can and must provide more targeted support for the low-and-middle income households.”

Bailey said inflation will cause “hardship for many people in the U.K., particularly those on the lowest incomes, often with little or no savings,” adding that, “This is something monetary policy is unable to prevent.”

The Treasury so far has provided the hardest hit with a 22-billion pound package of support, but the measures are largely targeted households with people in employment. Economists and opposition parties have called for more help before families face a further increase in energy bills in October -- a rise the BOE said will be around 40%.

“This puts pressure on the chancellor to respond,” said Simon French, U.K. economist at Panmure Gordon. “It shows that what he did at the Spring statement was insufficient. If he thinks he can wait until October, that will be a mistake. He needs to come out of summer recess with a plan.”

In reality, the BOE may stop short of following the markets’ path for interest rates, softening the potential blow to households. Bailey said that outlook is just a conditioning assumption, and that the BOE wouldn’t slavishly follow it.

The “new forecasts imply the MPC intends only one-to-two more 25 basis point hikes,” Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Sam Tombs and Gabriella Dickens wrote in a note. From the BOE’s projections, “we calculate that the MPC would need to increase Bank Rate by only 30 basis points over the next year, in order for CPI inflation to hit the 2% target on the nose in three years’ time.”

