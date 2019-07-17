(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s balance sheet should fall to around half its current size when quantitative easing is finally unwound, according to the Bank of England’s executive director for markets.

While there’s no sign that the bond-purchase program will be pared back any time soon, the BOE’s Discussion Paper on quantitative tightening suggests that the “steady state” balance sheet should ultimately be around 275 billion pounds ($341 billion) to 375 billion pounds, Andrew Hauser said in a speech in London.

That’s still large by historical standards, as the BOE has a bigger responsibility than before to provide liquidity to the financial system, he said, but it is narrower than the bank previously indicated.

“Big balance sheets are here to stay,” Hauser said. “We have a bigger responsibility than we did to provide liquidity to the system, in good times and bad, and to a wider set of organizations, to maintain financial stability.”

Thanks to its bond-buying plan in the aftermath of first the financial crisis, and then the Brexit referendum, the BOE’s balance sheet has risen more than sevenfold to around 30% of GDP. Policy makers have indicated there will only start unwinding purchases once interest rates reach 1.5% -- and financial markets don’t see rates hitting that level for at least five years.

Moreover, the proposed size of a post-QT balance sheet “gives no indication about the extent of QE sales,” Hauser said. The BOE’s “proposed framework allows that to be determined independently from the question of our medium term balance sheet size.”

