(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said the U.K. economy is heading for a rapid pickup in light of a bold vaccination effort, a sign that the stifling grip of the coronavirus crisis on growth may finally start to ease.

Despite lowering its outlook for the year, the central bank sounded an optimistic note on its hopes of a powerful rebound. Officials also kept monetary stimulus in place and agreed as a contingency that banks should prepare for the possibility of negative interest rates.

The pound rose and gilts fell after the release of the BOE’s decision and forecasts, which showed growth in 2021 of 5%, a partial recovery from a slump of twice that magnitude last year.

“GDP is projected to recover rapidly towards pre-Covid levels over 2021, as the vaccination program is assumed to lead to an easing of Covid-related restrictions and people’s health concerns,” the BOE said. “Projected activity is also supported by the substantial fiscal and monetary policy actions already announced.”

The outlook suggests Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aggressive immunization push is already materially altering its economic trajectory after almost a year of extreme disruptions to all aspects of life, exacerbated by the crystallization of post-Brexit trade arrangements in January. Ten million citizens have now received a vaccine shot.

Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows 15% of the population have received at least one dose, compared to 2.4% in Germany

Rate Decision

BOE policy makers kept their bond purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), about 150 billion pounds of which will be acquired during the current year. The interest rate was held at 0.1%, a record low.

The pound jumped as investors bet negative rates won’t come any time soon. Money markets trimmed bets on a rate cut, and are now pricing 4 basis points of easing by December, compared to 8 basis points ahead of the decision.

“It was mainly a reaction to the clarification of the BOE that it is preparing for negative rates, but does not plan to introduce them for now,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank AG.

In its report, the BOE said that on balance, banks should prepare for the possibility of the negative policy tool being activated, though not for at least six months.

While the U.K. central bank has until now avoided bringing rates below zero, its toying with that idea in the past year sometimes left the institution representing the last hope for the future of subzero monetary policy. Only four counterparts -- in the euro zone, Switzerland Denmark and Japan -- still use the tool, and none of them cut lower in 2020 despite the severity of the coronavirus crisis.

