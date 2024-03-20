(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to keep interest rates at a 16-year high, giving more time for inflationary pressures to cool before it loosens up on the quickest tightening cycle in decades.

Economists and investors expect the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to hold the key lending rate at 5.25% and also to leave in place guidance that opens the way for cuts in 2024 if key measures of inflation and wages continue to ease.

Governor Andrew Bailey opened the door to a loosening in policy later this year at February’s meeting but has been more vague than the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on when the easing may begin. Investors are betting on the first cut to arrive in August followed by at least one more before the end of the year.

The decision is due at 12 p.m. London time on Thursday. Here’s the key elements of the decision:

Vote Split

Another three-way split on the MPC is likely, but one of the BOE’s two hawks could throw in the towel and move from backing rate hikes to keeping policy on hold.

External rate-setter Jonathan Haskel is seen as the more likely of the two to stop supporting a hike. Catherine Mann, the other hawk, has said that her decision in February was “finely balanced” but has also continued to signal her concerns over underlying price pressures.

The BOE’s chief dove, Swati Dhingra, is expected to vote for a cut for a second time. The rest of the committee is likely to support no change for a fifth straight meeting.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The Bank of England is likely to stick to the script in March, acknowledging the next move is down while remaining vague about the timing. But the vote split could suggest the start of the easing cycle is coming into view — we think there will be fewer calls for higher rates, given the slowdown in pay growth. Our base case is for a first rate cut in June.”

—Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade. Click for the PREVIEW.

Forward Guidance

The BOE is expected to keep markets waiting for a signal to when it will begin cutting interest rates. February’s meeting delivered a significant shift in tone away from further tightening and toward the first rate cut, with the BOE now keeping under review how long its restrictive policy stance should be maintained.

The MPC is again expected to point to “elevated” indicators of sticky inflation and the need to keep policy “restrictive for sufficiently long.”

February’s Guidance ...

“The MPC remains prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably. It will therefore continue to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the economy as a whole, including a range of measures of the underlying tightness of labour market conditions, wage growth and services price inflation. On that basis, the Committee will keep under review for how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level.”

—BOE Monetary Policy Summary, Feb. 1, 2024.

Markets

Sterling is the best-performing Group-of-10 currency against the US dollar this year on bets the BOE will hold rates higher for longer than peers. That leaves it potentially ripe for a correction, with HSBC head of European FX research Dominic Bunning said sterling is “increasingly vulnerable” to a dovish shift by the BOE.

For rates traders, the question is whether they need to reassess the outlook for the rest of the year. Currently, swaps pricing show the market is betting on just under three hikes with the first fully priced in August. But odds for an earlier start in June are roughly evenly balanced, and Citi recommends that clients should position for cuts as soon as May.

Inflation and Growth Outlook

Recent price and wage data has shown inflationary pressures easing in step with BOE forecasts. The headline Consumer Prices Index slid to 3.4% in February and is forecast to dip below the 2% target in April when there will be a plunge in energy bills.

The economy contracted in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, confirming a technical recession the BOE had expected the UK to avoid. While January’s GDP reading and business surveys point to a small rebound in early 2024, the outlook is for tepid growth this year.

Budget

The BOE may use March’s minutes to comment on whether it believes the tax cuts at the Budget earlier this month are inflationary.

The central bank previously judged that Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s similar cuts to national insurance in November would have a small inflationary impact by putting more money into consumers’ pockets at a time when the central bank is trying to restrain demand. This is partially offset by the measures also boosting the supply side of the economy through encouraging an increase in the number of hours worked by Britons.

Overall, economists do not expect the Budget to move the dial for the BOE and delay a loosening of policy.

Consumers and Mortgages

Any substantial tweaks to the BOE’s guidance would send ripples across the mortgage market and for household finances.

Borrowing rates for mortgage holders have crept up in recent months after markets shifted back their expectations for the first cut by the central bank.

Mortgage rates cooled from the 15-year high hit last summer before the easing stalled in early 2024. Moneyfacts data shows that the average rate on a fixed-rate two-year mortgage has risen from 5.55% in January to 5.80% currently — more than double the lows seen before inflation took off.

Quantitative Tightening

The BOE on Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. London time will set out its latest bond sale plans for the second quarter. Its last update in December surprised with a rejig of the mix of assets it’s auctioning.

The BOE is reducing its stock of UK government bonds by £100 billion between October 2023 to September 2024. The plan is to quickly normalize its balance sheet of debt built up under more than a decade of quantitative easing.

Some economists believe small tweaks to the so-called quantitative tightening program may be made. The last shift tilted more sales toward short-maturity debt to ensure the BOE doesn’t deplete its supply of long-dated bonds too quickly.

“We think the size of the auctions could potentially shift a little more towards short,” said Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura, Andrew Atkinson and Greg Ritchie.

