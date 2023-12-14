BOE Should Be Cautious About Rate Cuts, Two Former Officials Say

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will stick with its assertion that interest rates need to remain higher for longer for now despite a move by the US Federal Reserve to consider reductions in borrowing costs, two former policy makers from the UK central bank said.

Martin Weale and Michael Saunders, who previously sat on the BOE’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, said the pace of wage growth in Britain remains too strong to give officials comfort that inflation will return to the 2% target.

“The Bank of England will want to be rather cautious about suggestions that rates might be cut substantially next year,” Weale, now a professor at King’s College in London, said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Saunders also said he would be “cautious” about cutting rates, adding that the BOE will “want to talk tough near term in order to try to put to put a lid on pay deals.”

The remarks come hours before the Bank of England is likely to leave interest rates at a 15-year high, as it tries to balance inflation pressures with sluggish growth. Investors are looking for signs of when the BOE sees those pressure might ease enough to pave the way for rate cuts.

The two also said:

“There is still a long way to go, but if the Fed is cutting rates, that exerts a gravitational pull that the BOE would rather do without,” Weale said

“The economy is going to be pretty flat in the next few quarters and inflation will come down. It will undershoot the MPC’s forecasts in the coming year, and that will open the door eventually for rate cuts. We’re on our way back to price stability but it’s too early for the MPC to declare victory at this stage,” Saunders said

