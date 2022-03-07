(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is entering a new era for monetary policy on Monday as it allows 28 billion pounds ($37 billion) of government bonds to fall of its balance sheet for the first time.

The drop represents the central bank’s share of the U.K.’s 4% security that comes due on March 7. It’s the initial step officials are taking to reduce its mammoth 875 billion pounds in government bond holdings built up to stimulate the economy for more than a decade.

The reduction marks the reversal of the quantitative easing program where the BOE bought bonds to keep a lid on interest rates in financial markets. It’s starting despite fresh turmoil stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is likely to drive up inflation in the U.K.

The new program of quantitative tightening is starting as the concerns of policy makers shift from supporting growth toward controlling inflation. The BOE will not repurchase gilts to make up for the quantity that matures. Thursday’s move will reduce the BOE’s total holdings to about 847 billion pounds.

With the wind down, the BOE’s holdings are now on path that will eventually see them move from a boost for the Treasury to a drain on the public finances. At a stroke, it reduces the government’s annual coupon payments flowing from the central bank’s gilt holdings by about 1 billion pounds a year, and also crystallizes a 3 billion pound loss for the Treasury -- given the price the BOE paid for the securities was above face value.

The QT process kicked off when the BOE lifted its benchmark lending rate to 0.5% last month. The program will gather pace if the key rate hits 1%, the threshold for officials to begin considering considering active sales.

Halting reinvestments alone is enough to see gilt holdings fall by more than 200 billion pounds by the end of 2025. Still, while markets expect rates to hit 1% as soon as May, with no clear plan for how to carry out sales, the more aggressive reduction may take some time to come to fruition.

