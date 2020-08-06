Aug 6, 2020
BOE Stays Put, Italy Bicycle Bailout, Brazil Easing: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.1% and left its monetary stimulus unchanged, saying it doesn’t plan to tighten policy until it’s more certain about the outlook for inflation
- Job aspirants in the U.K. are increasingly looking for roles in new areas as the pandemic shrinks the market
- Inflation is binding Czechs after quick interest-rate cuts; here’s the decision-day guide
- Italy’s $1,000 bicycle bailout amid the pandemic threatens to worsen inequality
- U.S. housing and auto sectors are rare standouts in a fragile American recovery while job losses are mounting, and small firms are especially pinched
- Brazil’s central bank is keeping more interest-rate easing in play and the country’s economic chief says tax reform is needed for the post-pandemic economy
- Melbourne’s renewed lockdown risks broader erosion across Australia, limiting enthusiasm for consumer spending, hiring, and investment
- Argentina aims to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund over a new financing program by the end of March, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter
