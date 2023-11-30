(Bloomberg) -- UK executives expect inflation to be running at more than 3% in three years, according to a Bank of England survey that underscores the price pressures worrying policymakers.

Chief financial officers questioned in November expected consumer-price inflation to be 4.4% in 12 months and 3.2% in three years, well above the 2% BOE target.

Expectations of pay growth in the coming year were unchanged at 5.1%, the Decision Maker Panel data found. Firms plan to raise their own output prices by 4.3%.

While the one-year expectations for both inflation and output prices were slightly lower than in October, they are unlikely to shift the debate at the BOE where policymakers are worried that inflation in parts of the economy is proving sticky.

Officials including Governor Andrew Bailey have stressed in recent days that there is little prospect of cutting interest rates anytime soon. Financial markets expect rates to remain at 5.25% until August next year, their highest level since 2008.

