BOE Teams Up With Beano Cartoons to Teach Kids About Money

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is collaborating with the Beano comic to help teach children about how money and the economy work.

Using characters like Dennis the Menace, Lord Snooty and the Numskulls, the U.K. central bank said Friday it’s working with Britain’s longest running comic magazine and Tes to educate youngsters.

It has developed 12 lessons for school pupils ages 5-11 that will launch in July and aim to give them a better understanding of financial concepts and the knowledge, skills and confidence to manage money.

“Financial literacy is essential for everyone,” said BOE Governor Andrew Bailey. “It will support teachers in giving young people a strong sense of the importance of economic and financial decisions from an early age.”

