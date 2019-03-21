(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers face more paralysis amid turmoil over the date of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Officials are likely to vote unanimously to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent when they announce their decision at noon in London Thursday. While this was set to be their final meeting before Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for an extension to the deadline, leaving policy makers in limbo when it comes to fulfilling their plan for limited and gradual rate increases.

Since their last meeting in February, when Governor Mark Carney warned the “fog of Brexit” is creating tensions, all but two of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee have given speeches. Most outlined a dovish tilt to their thinking. Data has provided a mixed picture, with the direct impact of Brexit on the figures hard to gauge.

In the near term, growth looks set to slow. The U.K.’s Office for Budget Responsibility cut its forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent. That would be the weakest since the financial crisis and is in line with the BOE’s own projection. PricewaterhouseCoopers also slashed its 2019 GDP estimate Thursday to 1.1 percent.

The slowing of business investment is at the top of concerns voiced by policy makers. Jonathan Haskel used his first speech since joining the MPC to highlight a bleak picture that may not be improved even with a deal by March 29. Central bank officials already see a drop of almost 3 percent this year, and that assumes a smooth exit this month.

Inflation has slipped below the BOE’s 2 percent target, putting little pressure on policy makers to push to raise rates in the near term. Silvana Tenreyro said she’d wait to see stronger domestic price pressure before voting to tighten, no matter what the Brexit outcome.

Michael Saunders, considered one of the most hawkish members of the MPC, has also said that tame inflation and the weaker growth outlook meant officials could adopt a wait-and-see approach. His comments earlier this month damped some speculation that he’s a candidate to dissent against that view before the U.K.’s future is clearer.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“The uncertainty around Brexit is at fever pitch, making it highly unlikely the BOE will move off message in March. If a deal passes in coming weeks, the central bank will be watching how the economy responds and could hike rates in the summer.”-- Dan Hanson, U.K. economistClick here to view the research.

The duration of any extension could dictate the MPC’s appetite to hike ahead of Brexit, with a longer delay potentially giving space for tightening later this year. But for now, money markets expect rates to remain on hold until at least 2020.

