(Bloomberg) -- UK lawmakers called on the Bank of England to rethink the way it’s unwinding its quantitative easing stimulus program, saying asset sales the Treasury indemnified are now costing taxpayers 10s of billions of pounds.

The Treasury Committee, which is made up of members of Parliament from the main political parties, said the central bank has taken “a leap in the dark” with the policy and had not fully considered “the broader economic consequences” when it was first started in 2009.

The remarks add political voices to the calls from economist for the BOE to reconsider the speed at which its selling assets — and realizing losses the Treasury has to cover with taxpayer money. A handful of economists also have expressed concerns about the issue, but the Treasury Committee’s report puts the issue on the political agenda just weeks before Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is to deliver his budget statement.

Losses on the program are now hitting households, the MPs said. At the November autumn statement, they reduced Hunt’s headroom on the public finances by £28 billion, preventing him from cutting taxes further or spending more on public services.

“Current losses have worrying implications for public spending, taxation and borrowing, and for the operational independence of monetary policy,” the committee wrote in a report published Wednesday. “Given what we now know, there is no reason to think that the arrangements devised more than a decade ago are the most suitable available.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “It is important that the Treasury underwrites the Bank’s asset purchases so it can meet its monetary policy objectives. Over £120 billion has been transferred to the Treasury from the Bank of England between 2012 and 2022. However, it was always expected that losses would be incurred when this was unwound and any future gains or losses are highly uncertain.”

The BOE launched QE during the financial crisis to avert a deep recession. Its aim was to repress borrowing costs in financial markets after the benchmark lending rate had been cut to 0.5%, which was as low as was believed possible. By 2021, the bank had bought £895 billion ($1.1 trillion) of assets, almost exclusively UK government bonds, under the program dubbed QE.

Although designed as a monetary policy tool, QE had the side-effect of lowering government borrowing costs – saving the state £124 billion in total between 2009 and 2022.

After bout of inflation sparked by the pandemic and war in Ukraine, the BOE reversed its policy and began selling assets under a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT. It raised interest rates to tackle soaring inflation and didn’t replace bonds in the portfolio that matured then later turned to direct sales.

Higher interest rates led to losses on the portfolio, and under a deal with the Treasury agreed in 2009, the taxpayer indemnifies those losses.

The BOE estimates that losses in the years ahead could total £200 billion, leaving the state with a net lifetime loss of as much as £80 billion for the program, according to a BOE report published Tuesday. This year alone, the cost to the taxpayer will be £40 billion.

The MPs said QT had created “direct links between monetary policy decisions and fiscal policy” and called on the BOE and the Treasury to investigate whether “value for money” should be included in any future decisions.

“It strikes us as highly anomalous that decisions have been and are being taken concerning huge sums of public money without any regard to the usual value-for-money requirements,” they said. Then-Chancellor George Osborne’s decision in 2012 to pocket the profits when rates were low “should be reconsidered” in future, they said.

Several economists have called on the Treasury to change the way the program operates to save billions of pounds. Under the proposal, the money created by the BOE to buy assets would be paid a lower interest rate.

That money is held as BOE “reserves” and the interest is paid to commercial high street banks. Cutting the interest rate has been compared to a tax on the banks, however, and the committee warned changing the remuneration rate “could be similar to a default.”

“We do not support cutting the remuneration of reserves,” the MPs said. “We believe taxes on banks should be set through Parliament in a Finance Bill.”

However, they added that the BOE and Treasury should clarify how the reserves will remunerated when they have been reduced to a “steady state” level. The BOE estimates the steady state to be between £335 billion and £495 billion, down from the original £895 billion.

To protect taxpayers, the government could also change its debt rule or the accounting treatment of QT to exclude profits and losses caused by the program, the committee said.

The BOE said: “We welcome the committee’s report and will consider its findings carefully before responding. We continue to encourage active debate about our monetary policy decisions and their implementation.”

