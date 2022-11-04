(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is trying to strike a balance between bringing inflation back to target and preventing an unnecessarily deep recession by raising interest rates too aggressively, Chief Economist Huw Pill said.

Speaking to CNBC, Pill said the BOE faced a “difficult trade-off” in achieving the 2% target without overshooting.

“Our current assessment is that we don’t think interest rates would need to rise as high as markets are pricing precisely because it would produce a slowdown in the economy that is bigger than we need to get these prices under control,” he said.

“That is why the message has been, yes, maybe the market was pricing in too aggressively over this period of turmoil where bank rate is headed. What we are seeking, are always seeking is to find that balance that gets us back to the 2% inflation target without generating unnecessary and costly problems in the real economy.”

He was speaking after the BOE raised rates three quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high 3% on Thursday and warned of a recession ahead. If rates rise to where markets were expecting -- 5.25% -- the recession would be the longest since records began in the 1920s.

Pill told CNBC that the message was that the BOE did not believe that rates should rise that high.

He said the Monetary Policy Committee is trying to “re-anchor” its communications on the economic fundamentals following the recent market turmoil triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts.

The challenge for policymakers is to “ensure that inflation, particularly this domestically generated inflation, is evolving consistent with our target in a sustainable way. But also to avoid that we overshoot in the opposite direction and generate a slowdown that is not required.”

“The question for us is, even as headline inflation begins to fall, have we done enough with monetary policy to contain those underlying or persistent dynamics on inflation to ensure that they end up consistent with our target over time? And I think the answer to that is, we still think there’s more to do to control that domestically driven wage-price cost dynamic.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.