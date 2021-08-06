(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s quest to repair the U.K.’s pandemic-battered public finances got an added impetus after the Bank of England signaled its concerns over inflation are strong enough to warrant withdrawing some support to the economy

From event cancellations to consumer behavior, there are growing signs the coronavirus delta variant could slow the U.S. economic recovery

Starting salaries in the U.K. surged at the fastest pace in at least 24 years as employers try to squeeze more workers out of a shrinking pool of candidates. Meanwhile, U.K. airlines are warning that thousands of jobs could be lost if the government doesn’t offer the industry an extension of the furlough program

Amid an “everything bubble,” it’s time for the Fed to consider raising rates before it’s too late, according to Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management

With China poised to top the Olympic gold medals table for the first time since 2008, it’s taking even bigger steps to make sports a driver of economic growth

More than 30 U.S. trade groups called on the Biden administration to resume negotiations with China and remove tariffs, which they say are harming the American economy

India’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low to support the economy, even as a split appeared over the bank’s lower-for-longer stance

Bloomberg Economics dives into how exactly how the Fed will define “substantial further progress” in the labor market

Romania is poised to maintain the European Union’s highest benchmark interest rate

Japan’s inflation looks set to drop below zero again following a re-shuffling of items in the consumer-price basket

