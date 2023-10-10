(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is considering rules for the fund industry similar to those applied on a UK pension strategy at the heart of a market blowup last year, as it looks to get ahead of potential risks to financial stability.

The central bank’s Financial Policy Committee said Tuesday it was considering “resilience standards” for non-bank financial players to address vulnerabilities such as liquidity mismatches, preparedness for margin calls and leverage. That’s aimed at tackling sector-specific threats as well as the risk of spillovers to other markets.

UK regulators have already applied such rules on so-called liability-driven investment (LDI) pension funds, which now have to be resilient to a rise in bond yields of 2.5 percentage points. The BOE said any future rules for other non-bank players — which include money-market products, hedge funds and asset managers — would need to be created on a sector-by-sector basis.

“Resilience standards that ensure that individual sectors absorb shocks rather than amplify them can potentially address a range of vulnerabilities,” the BOE said in a report. “They could be calibrated to ensure that market-based finance sectors and markets can continue to function in the event of a severe but plausible stress.”

The proposal comes as global regulators are zoning in on threats to financial stability posed by non-banks. The BOE reiterated it was monitoring risks from a popular hedge fund trade involving US Treasuries, and that further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control policy could trigger turbulence as investors reallocated government bond holdings.

The resilience standard for LDI funds was designed to avert the fire-sale dynamic seen in UK bonds last year, where forced selling triggered further forced selling. The central bank stemmed the crash by carrying out temporary purchases of long-dated gilts.

The BOE report laid out general principles for designing similar rules on individual non-bank sectors. Any such standards should be specific and targeted, cover idiosyncratic and systemic risk, and be calibrated to appropriate levels, it said.

“In many market-based finance sectors, there are limited resilience standards, given the historical focus of regulation on market integrity and conduct,” the report said. “The FPC continues to develop its thinking on where and how to apply these principles.”

