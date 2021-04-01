Apr 1, 2021
Boebert’s Democratic Challenger Raised $614,000 in 55 Days
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert’s main Democratic rival in 2022 is already drawing big fundraising hauls.
Colorado State Senator Kerry Donovan raised $614,000 in 55 days, according to her campaign, a large first-quarter total for a House challenger in a non-election year. Boebert raised $700,000 in the first quarter, according to Colorado Public Radio.
Donovan, a rancher and educator, launched her campaign in February with a direct attack against Boebert for her interest in “getting headlines” over results. She’s one of several Democrats vying to take on Boebert.
Since being elected in 2020, Boebert has made a name for herself as a pro-gun rights conservative who voted to oppose the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
