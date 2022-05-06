(Bloomberg) -- A group led by former Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly has reached an agreement to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it isn’t yet public.

The transaction still needs approval from the British government, which sanctioned the club’s current owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in March after the invasion of Ukraine. Boehly’s consortium members also must satisfy the Premier League’s rules for owners and directors.

A representative for Chelsea declined to comment. The New York-based bank Raine Group, which is managing the sale, didn’t respond to requests for comment. The signing was reported earlier by Sportico. The Wall Street Journal reported the total value of the transaction was more than 4 billion pounds ($4.9 billion).

If the deal is approved, Chelsea will become the 10th Premier League team to be fully or partly backed by American investment.

Chelsea has been one of Europe’s top teams over the past 20 years, and under Abramovich became last season’s European champion. Despite the team’s success on the pitch, the club was still losing $1.2 million a week, according to Kieran Maguire, lecturer in football finance at Liverpool University.

The sale of the club attracted bidders from around the globe, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The four front-runners, though, were largely U.S. financed.

Boehly’s group includes investment company Clearlake Capital, Swiss businessman Hansjoerg Wyss and Guggenheim Partners Chief Executive Officer Mark Walter, Bloomberg News has reported. Boehly and Walter are co-owners of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. The group hasn’t formally declared its members or their shareholdings.

A fifth bidder for Chelsea, the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, came in late, with a bid worth 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion). That offer was “rejected out of hand by Raine,” Tom Crotty, a director at Ratcliffe-owned chemicals producer Ineos Group Ltd., said Wednesday.

The first English team to attract American capital was Manchester United in 2003 when the Glazer family bought a 2.9% stake, according to CIES Sports Intelligence. Two years later the Glazers bought the club outright for more than 700 million pounds.

Boehly’s deal for Chelsea continues a busy period for American investors drawn to European football. Miami-based 777 Partners has built up a stable of historically significant clubs, including Italy’s Genoa and Standard Liege in Belgium.

The Italian club Venezia was bought in 2020 by Duncan Niederauer, a former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange. Italy’s Spezia, Milan and Fiorentina teams are also American-owned.

Redbird Capital bought Toulouse in France, which has just been promoted to Ligue 1. In February, Stephen Pagliuca, who was one of the disappointed Chelsea bidders, bought a majority stake in Italy’s Atalanta club.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.