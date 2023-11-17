(Bloomberg) -- Eldridge Industries, the investment firm led by billionaire Todd Boehly, hired former Investcorp partner David Lee, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

At Eldridge, Lee will focus on providing capital to alternative-asset managers, said some of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public. At Bahrain-based Investcorp, he worked for its arm that makes minority investments in alternative-asset managers, a business known as GP stakes.

Lee was head of investments for Investcorp Strategic Capital Group, a private equity business within the firm, according to his Council of Korean Americans biography, and left Investcorp in September, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. He previously worked at Credit Suisse’s Anteil Capital Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners.

An Eldridge representative didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Asset-management firms have increasingly sought to solve the capital needs of their peers. Oaktree last year acquired a majority stake in 17Capital, a specialist lender that offers financing to alternative-asset managers including private equity firms.

