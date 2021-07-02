(Bloomberg) -- A Boeing Co. 737 cargo jet made an emergency landing off the Hawaii coast, CNBC reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew was rescued after the plane experienced engine trouble, CNBC said Friday. Boeing shares fell 2% to $234.90 at 10:01 a.m. in New York.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the reports and is gathering information, spokesman Chris O’Neil said in an email. The NTSB would lead an accident investigation.

The incident would be the second major mishap this year of a 737, Boeing’s workhorse plane. A Sriwijaya Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia in January, killing all aboard. That plane was an older model of the 737. The latest version, the 737 Max, returned to the skies late last year after a 20-month grounding caused by two deadly crashes.

