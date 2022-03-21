Boeing 737 Crashes With 133 on Board in China, State Media Reports

(Bloomberg) -- A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Boeing Co. 737-800NG plane carrying 133 people has crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi, state media reported.

According to FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou, and radar tracking shows the aircraft taking a steep decent.

China Eastern and Boeing weren’t immediately available for comment.

