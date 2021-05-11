(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. jetliner deliveries slipped in April as the planemaker temporarily grounded some 737 Max models because of a manufacturing glitch.

The company delivered just four Max jets last month as it finalized repair plans for the electrical grounding issue. The problem, affecting a backup power-control unit and two cockpit components, could touch hundreds of models built since early 2019.

In all, Boeing handed over 17 jetliners for the month, down from 29 aircraft in March, according to the company’s website Tuesday.

Boeing has been grappling with problems and delays across its product lineup as the manufacturer faces greater scrutiny following two Max crashes that killed 346 people. The Chicago-based company has been reviewing factory processes to eliminate quality lapses and out-of-sequence work, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said during its earnings call last month.

There were some signs of progress in April. Boeing delivered nine 787 Dreamliners, the highest monthly total for the carbon-fiber, wide-body aircraft in more than a year. The planemaker has about 100 of the planes in inventory after halting production for five months to inspect and repair small structural defects.

Boeing’s net aircraft orders also outpaced cancellations for a third consecutive month. The company booked 25 new gross orders -- five for its 777 freighters and 20 for its 737-family aircraft -- against 17 scrapped deals.

Rival Airbus SE on May 7 reported that it delivered 45 jets in April while landing 48 orders. The European planemaker recorded 22 cancellations for the month.

